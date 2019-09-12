Revival on the Hill

The Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 816 Sunday Road, Chipley, where Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson is Pastor, will have their annual revival September 18-20, starting at 7:00 pm nightly. The revivalist will be Rev. Delwynn Williams, Senior Pastor/Teacher of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Panama City.

This multi-talented teacher, preacher, and musician from Apopka, Florida was called to this historic church on Wednesday, May 2, 2001 and assumed his duties as the 13th pastor of the then 77-year-old church. His ministerial career spans over 30 years serving in the leadership capacity for several Christian and civic organizations and conducts countless crusades, revivals, workshops and conferences across the United States. Pastor Williams has a dynamic itinerant preaching ministry taking a relevant and refreshing Word to the world. His intellectual, scriptural approach, and intense oratorical style, stimulates the intellect of people on all levels of life. Many find his delivery practical, yet powerful while penetrating the hardest of hearts, captivating the attention of the restless and convincing the confused that God is able to save anybody. Motivated by his love for preaching, and his love for people, Pastor Williams believes that no one is beyond God’s reach.

He is a member of the National Baptist Convention of America, Progressive M & E Baptist Convention of Florida (where he serves as Minister of Music & Organist), Progressive Missionary Baptist Association of West Florida (where he serves as Moderator), NAACP and SCLC (where he served as the 1st Bay County Chapter President). In July 2015, Pastor Williams was appointed by then Governor of Florida, Rick Scott, to the Board of Directors for One Church One Child of Florida (OCOCFL). He is currently serving a 2nd 2-year term to be completed in December 2019. After approximately 5 months on the OCOCFL Board, Pastor Williams was appointed to the Executive Committee of the organization. Pastor Williams is also listed in the 1996 Edition of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Among Business Leaders and the 1987 Edition of Outstanding Young Men of America.

He is married to the former Miss Susan C. Edwards, and they have two children, Brandon Darnell and Britni Cherrell. All are invited to the “Revival On The Hill” September 18-20 starting at 7:00 pm.