Hogue obit

Carolyn Sue Hogue, 80, formerly of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 20, 2019 near her home.

Carolyn was born August 14, 1939 in Carbondale. She married Davis Luther Hogue on July 13, 1954 in Corinth, Mississippi. They were married 42 years. He preceded her in death in 1995.

After living in Carbondale she moved to Chicago with David and their three children. They moved from Chicago to Florida and lived in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. After David passed, Carolyn moved to Lynn Haven, Florida, then to her last residence near Vernon, Florida.

Carolyn was a devoted and loving wife, loving mother who took care of her children and maintained the home. Her passions were taking care of her yard, flowers and her cats. She was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church and Vernon red hat society. She donated to the West Florida Humane Society annually.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children: Rita S. Cope of Everett, Washington, Anita R. Hogue of Tallahassee, Florida, and James D. Hogue and his wife GayNell L. Hogue of Chanute, Kansas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister and two brothers, their wives, and her father in law and mother in law.

Carolyn was cremated and will be laid to rest along with her husband, David, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Murphysboro, Illinois. Instead of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in memory of Carolyn. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.