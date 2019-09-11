Skipper obit

Violet Boland Skipper, age 90 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Violet was born on July 26, 1929 in Chipley to Charles and Irma Bush Boland. She lived in Chipley where she raised and cared for her children, grandchildren and many extended family members. She was a modern woman in her time where she worked in the agricultural industry by having a feed store, a portable feed mill, livestock, produce, and other local crops. She was most known for baling hay and later working in sales including Electrolux vacuum cleaners. She loved to share stories of her parents and grandparents to keep alive history of family and the Chipley area. She was a unique and special person who was always upbeat and a friend to many. She will truly be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Irma Boland; her husband: Foy Thomas Skipper; son: Sidney Skipper; sisters: Genola Shelley and Pansy Baker.

She is survived by her son: Wade Skipper and wife Carolyn of Cottondale, Florida; three daughters: Rachel Brissey and husband Tom of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Georgian Waymire and husband Robert of Chipley, Florida, Roxanne McGrath of Bonifay, Florida; brother: Charles H. Boland and wife Cynthia of Milledgeville, Georgia; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Orange Hill First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Jean officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.