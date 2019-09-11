Around 100 attendees, including sponsors, guests and Kiwanis members, enjoyed a dinner at the Ag Center Tuesday night served by the Vernon ROTC as they enjoyed entertainment by local guitarist Randy Brown and Bonifay’s own American Idol contestant Paisley Howell.

The theme of the evening, hosted by Florida Panhandle Technical College, was “Spark” and welders from the FPTC welding program started the evening off with a dazzling display of just that … sparks on a dimly-lit stage, which immediately captured the attention of the audience.

“All it takes is one spark to initiate great things, and as a community, we hope to help our young adults recognize that moment when it happens,” said Martha Compton, director of FPTC as she kicked off the Annual Kiwanis Fundraiser Dinner.

Dell Corbin was recognized as “Kiwanian of the Year.” His late mother, Zenna, was also recognized for her long-time support of Kiwanis and other community causes.

“From college scholarships and Scouting sponsorships to Project Graduation and donations of books to the local libraries, the objectives of the Kiwanis Club are constant – 100% of all funds raised by the Kiwanians is returned to the local community, supporting local youth activities,” said Corbin, “and I am proud to be a part of that effort.”

Fire Chief Floyd Aycock and his staff from the Chipley Fire Department did the cooking for the evening, and FPTC staffers spent the day creating table settings, decorating, printing programs and coordinating the event.

To learn more about the Chipley Kiwanis Club, which meets at Patillo’s on the FPTC campus at noon each Tuesday, stop by the luncheon and find out why you should be a part of this noble effort.