Flag football at BCF

Students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville look forward to the vigorous and competitive spirit of intramural sports on campus each semester. One sport that is offered in the fall semester is flag football, a five-week competition with action packed match-ups and plenty of fun-filled moments. There are three teams this season participating in flag football – the Fresh Princes of BCF, Kinchen’s Munchkins, and Hotdog Water.

BCF student Erika Smith, member of Kinchen’s Munchkins, stated how much she enjoys playing, “I absolutely love it! It is a sport that I can be competitive at while still having plenty of fun. Everyone is so supportive of each other and even when I miss the ball, they still encourage me to keep trying my best.”

BCF flag football games are scheduled each Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with playoffs starting September 30. After the playoffs, the two teams with the best records will compete in the championship game on October 3, claiming the title of the best flag football team on campus. Games are held at the BCF field located across the street from the library and behind the Graceville Villas. Everyone is welcome to come and watch the games while cheering on your favorite team.

