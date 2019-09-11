BCF to celebrate Constitution Day

On September 17, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, will be celebrating the 232nd Anniversary of the United States of America’s Constitution. The U.S. Constitution was signed by thirty-nine brave men on September 17, 1787, prior to the ratification by the states. At BCF, Constitution Day is observed as a time of remembrance and tribute to the thousands of men and women who have made tremendous sacrifices for the freedom and unity of the nation.

Taking part in Constitution Day, members of the American History class will be displaying a replica of the original constitutional document and the United States Bill of Rights in the common area of the Student Center. In addition to the large replica, there will also be free pocket-sized copies of the Constitution provide to all students and guests that visit the booth that day.

For more information on Constitution Day or special events that happen at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.