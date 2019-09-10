Joshua Steven Webb, 19 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 7, 2019 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Josh was born May 16, 2000 in Panama City, Florida to Steven and Rita Anderson Webb. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Josh was a 2018 graduate of Vernon High School. He enjoyed spending his time listening to his ole hippy music, being on the water fishing and kayaking, birding and spending time with his friends skateboarding. Josh love the outdoors which was evident by how he lived his life.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Charles and Ruth Anderson; paternal grandfather: Terry Webb; maternal great grandmother: Mamie Tharp Anderson.

He is survived by his parents: Steven and Rita Faye Webb of Greenhead, Florida; three sisters: Ashley Poole and husband Mark of Sneads, Florida, Brittney Henneberger of Destin, Florida, Danielle Everhart and husband Louie of Melissa, Texas; grandparents: Linda Webb of Greenhead, Florida, AD Pettis and wife Ann of Sunny Hills, Florida; great grandparents: Corbin and Iduma Hicks of Vernon, Florida; niece: Emma Reese Poole of Sneads, Florida; numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Cole Bailey, Pastor Dennis Boyett, Coach Willie Spears, John Harcus and Lance Newcomb officiating. Interment will follow in Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wausau, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1-2P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1976 Shiloh Lane, Chipley, Florida 32428.