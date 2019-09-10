Vernon defeats Autauga Academy

This past Friday night the Vernon Yellow Jackets came back to defeat the visiting Autuaga Generals from Prattville, Ala. despite falling behind by as many as 25 points. Final score was 44-42. Before the game with Vernon, Autauga Academy was the #44 ranked team in Alabama by the website Maxpreps and was the defending AISA AA State Championship team.

Junior K’wan Powell led VHS with 23 carries for 317 yards. and accounted for four of the Yellow Jacket scores with three 2 pt. conversions. On defense, Powell contributed a total of 9 tackles with 4 passes defended. Junior Marcell Randolf led the defense with 10 total tackles (3 solo with 7 assisted) and two sacks.

Vernon has a home game against county rival Chipley this Friday.