School Board meeting

The Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday, September 9. The first order of business was the recognition of student Trace Steverson for outstanding achievement.

The following consent items were approved:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills

2. Approval of Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Annual Financial Report

3. Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting, Aug 12

4. Approval of Minutes – Executive Session, Aug 12

5. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

6. Approval of Disposal of Property

7. Approval of CareerSource Chipola Worksite Agreement

8. Approval to pay 2019-2020 FASA membership dues

9. Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS Ag. students to Moultrie Ag Expo in Moultrie, GA, on October 17, 2019

10. Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS Band to Troy University to participate in South Eastern States Honor Band, Troy, AL, January 30-February 1, 2020

11. Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS Band to participate in the Marching Band Festival, in Rehobeth, AL on September 28, 2019

12. Approval of Purchase Orders to Glaze Communications Services, Inc.

13. Approval of Purchase Order for Doors for the New Board Room

14. Approval of Purchase Order for 2019-2020 Custodial Services

15. Approval of FPTC 2019-20 Adult Education and Family Literacy Grant Summaries

16. Approval of MOU between FPTC and Central Gulf Industrial Alliance

17. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS football team to Dothan, AL, on September 24, 2019

18. Approval of intermittent clean catheterization supplement

19. Approval of contract with Restore Therapy and Wellness, Inc.

20. Approval of Uniform Assessment Guide

21. Approval of updates to Instructional Evaluation System

22. Approval of purchase of Hot/Cold Serving Line at VES

23. Approval of Staging Area Agreement with Gulf Power Company

24. Approval of out-of-state travel for KMS/RMS to SEACT Performance in Dothan, AL on September 12, 2019

25. Approval of Purchase Order to IT Solutions

26. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS FFA to Moultrie, GA to attend the Sunbelt Ag Expo on October 16, 2019

27. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS FFA to Dothan AL to attend the Peanut Festival Cattle Show and Calf Scramble on November 1-6, 2019

28. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Band to Troy, AL to attend the Southeastern State Marching Band Festival on October 5, 2019

29. Approval of out-of-state travel CHS Band to Daleville, AL to attend the Daleville Marching Band Festival on September 28, 2018

30. Approval of Virtual Instruction Program Procedures

31. Approval of FSSP Data Access and Use Agreement

32. Approval to amend grades due and report cards dates on 2019-2020 calendar

33. Approval of purchase of three (3) new school buses

34. Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS Football to attend the Auburn vs Kent game in Auburn, AL on September 12, 2019

The following other action item was approved:

1. Approval of CGM Construction Group, LLC bid for constructional services for the FPTC project

The following personnel items were approved:

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Kaitlyn Locke, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Provider and Speech Language Associate, effective September 10, 2019

2. Approval of transfer of Deborah Yates, paraprofessional from Chipley High School to Vernon Elementary, effective retroactive August 2, 2019

3. Approval of employee dismissal

4. Approval of transfer Jorge Bauzon, teacher at CHS to the position of half-time Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA)

5. Approval of OPS Employee to scan DJJ student records

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Belinda Collins, Student Affairs Manager, effective retroactive September 3, 2019 pending pre-employment screening

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Joseph Altman, work study student, effective September 10, 2019

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of resignation of Katherine Waller, teacher, effective August 19, 2019

2. Approval of resignation of Emily Watts, paraprofessional, effective September 3, 2019

3. Approval of resignation of Jessica L. Taylor, paraprofessional, effective September 3, 2019

4. Approval of resignation of Shawna Owens, paraprofessional, effective September 6, 2019

5. Approval of employment recommendation of Emily Watts, teacher, effective September 3, 2019

6. Approval of employment recommendation of Jessica L. Taylor, teacher, effective retroactive September 3, 2019

7. Approval of employment recommendation of Allison Lowery, paraprofessional, effective September 10, 2019

TRANSPORTATION

1. DATE CHANGE – Approval of employment recommendation of Tammy Corbin, bus monitor, effective retroactive September 3, 2019

2. DATE CHANGE – Approval of employment recommendation of Caleb Lee, bus driver, effective retroactive August 12, 2019

3. DATE CHANGE – Approval of employment recommendation of John Corbin, bus driver, effective retroactive September 3, 2019

4. DATE CHANGE – Approval of employment recommendations of Laurie Braxton as a bus monitor to a bus driver

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of retirement of Patricia Herndon, teacher, effective August 22, 2019

2. Approval of employment of Marilyn Collins, teacher, effective retroactive August 26, 2019 pending pre-employment screening

3. Approval of out-of-field teacher

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval of of leave of absence for Anna Beth Rackley, effective August 15, 2019 until approximately February 28, 2020

2. Approval of out-of-field teachers

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. Approval of retirement of Connie Stufflestreet, teacher, effective August 21, 2019

2. Approval of out-of-field teachers

W.A.V.E.

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Timothy Steele, paraprofessional, effective retroactive August 22, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Karissa Maloy, paraprofessional, effective retroactive August 22, 2019

3. Approval of catheterization supplement for Karissa Malloy

W.I.S.E.

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Patrick Brock, teacher, effective retroactive August 23, 2019

2. Approval of out-of-field teachers

3. Approval of retirement of Ramona Hill, teacher, effective August 30, 2019