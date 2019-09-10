Holley obit

Victor Holley, age 79 of Enterprise, passed from this life on September 8, 2019 at his residence.

Victor was born on July 28, 1940 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Lyman and Lois Walker Holley. He served in the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Tony Holley; sisters: Loretta Beier and Drenda Raines.

He is survived by his son: Dewayne Holley of Enterprise, Alabama; daughter: Melody Armentrout; sister-in-law: Linda Holley of Chipley, Florida; brother-in-law: Norman Beier of Ocoee, Florida; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.