Sizemore obit

Mrs. Annell Sizemore passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida, after a full life of 100 years.

Annell was born September 24th, 1918 in Harlan, Kentucky to Arthur and Ollie Forrester Rees. The oldest of her four siblings, she undoubtedly learned her love for people while helping care for her brothers, Arthur and Bill and sister, Jeanette. In adulthood, Annell lived in Fayette County, West Virginia where she was a secretary at the company store for the local coal mine. She often shared stories from this time of her life that unknowingly illustrated that she was able to balance a keen eye for detail with making everyone she encountered feel important. In the early 1960’s, she relocated to Fort Myers, Florida where she transferred her skills to the banking industry until retirement.

Annell lived a simple life where she put others first and always had time to offer a listening ear or a kind word. Whether she was Mom, Nana, Aunt Nell, Miss Anne, Annie, or Granny she carried that role with grace and unknowingly left pearls of wisdom that became part of those she met. She will be fondly remembered as a sweet petite lady with glistening highlights of silver, that was always well accessorized with a classy brooch or fashionable necklace. She was the epitome of class and her effortless charm afforded her the ability to speak to even the most grumpy person and brighten their day. She loved spending time with her family and also was an avid Nascar fan. In her hundred years, she undoubtedly saw much change in this world but never let it change her, as she lived in a spirit of gratitude.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Arthur, Bill, and Jeanette; husband, Kyle Sizemore; son, Bill Sprouse; and son in law, Steve Lindsay.

Survivors include her daughter, Kyla Sizemore Lindsey of North Fort Myers, FL. Additionally, she is survived by a daughter in law, Cookie Sprouse of Marianna, FL; two grandchildren, Steve (Tabitha) Sprouse of Sneads, FL and Meredith (Shannon) Dunaway of Bainbridge, GA. She will fondly be remembered as “Granny” to her seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Ella and Eva Sprouse, as well as Gabriel, Marleigh, Jake and Ivy Dunaway. Annell’s memory will continue in her nieces, nephews and large extended family.

A graveside service in honor of her life will be 3:00 P.M. C.S.T. Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna, Florida with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family sharing treasured memories and fondly remembering her impact on the lives of those she encountered.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.