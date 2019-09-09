Keeping it Farm Fresh in the Panhandle

Holmes, Jackson and Washington County Tourist Development Councils in partnership with the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County will be holding an agritourism workshop entitled “Keeping Your Agritourism Farm Fresh Part 2”. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Washington County Agricultural Center located at 1424 W Jackson Avenue in Chipley. The workshop is a continuation of a series committed to helping farmers introduce tourism on their farms.

The workshop will include speakers focused on event planning, marketing, and creating business plans. Speakers will include educational professionals from area colleges along with owners of agritourism operations. A networking lunch and afternoon networking session will also be included to ensure all participants get the answers they need to move forward.

The workshop registration fee is $20 and includes coffee and lunch. To register, please visit https://visitwcfla.yapsody.com. For additional information, please contact Heather Lopez with the Washington County TDC at (850) 638-6013 or director@visitwcfla.com.