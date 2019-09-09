Johnson obit

Frances Orine Johnson, age 96, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Washington Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born on February 17, 1923 to the late Brown and Lily Jane (Hawk) Gainer in Chipley, FL.

Frances is a lifelong resident of the Chipley area and a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James P. “JP” Johnson, daughter, Annette Lonsway, two sister-in-laws, Cozie Brown and Ozie Pippin.

Survivors include, brother, Billy Gainer and wife Melba of Santa Paula, CA, one granddaughter, Lori Yon and husband Chris of Chipley, FL, three great grandchildren, JD Esquibel, Jake Esquibel and Lily Esquibel.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 A.M. with service to follow. Interment will be held at a later time at Blue Lake Cemetery.