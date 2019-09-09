Clark obit

Gayle B. Clark, age 77, of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 22, 1942 in Bethlehem, FL to the late Alfred and Lettie Mae (Owens) Bradley.

Gayle worked for the Washington County Health Department for 40 years and she was also a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Clark of Chipley, FL, one son, Gary Clark and wife Staci of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Lori Davis and husband AD of Chipley, FL, two sisters, Carol Justice of Bethlehem, FL, Charlotte Treadwell of Bethlehem, FL, five grandchildren, Emily Clark, James Wesley Clark, Farrah Davis, Olivia Davis and Addison Davis.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at First Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley from 5:30-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at First Free Will Baptist of Chipley with Reverends John Howell, Donnie Hussey and John Treadwell officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.