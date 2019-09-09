Chipley Kiwanis to host annual Friendraiser Dinner

The Chipley Kiwanis Club is well known by many, but for equally as many different reasons.

The yearly Pancake Supper hosted by the Chipley Kiwanians at Kate Smith Elementary School garners a lot of attention, while residents with children attending ‘Project Head Start’ know the club for their annual ‘Christmas Lunch with Santa’ each holiday season.

Still others know the Kiwanis Club for their annual distribution of cold watermelon at the Watermelon Festival, their annual fruit and nut sales and the annual ‘Apples For Teachers’ celebration of local school personnel.

From college scholarships and Scouting sponsorships to ‘Project Graduation’ and donations of books to the local libraries, the objectives of the Kiwanis Club are constant- 100% of all funds raised by the Kiwanians is returned to the local community, supporting local youth activities.

On Tuesday, September 10, the Chipley Kiwanis Club will feature their annual ‘Friendraiser’ Dinner at the Washington County Ag Center at 6 p.m., one of their more successful fundraising efforts, and this year promises to be worthy of attention.

This year featuring entertainment by local guitarist Randy Brown and recent American Idol performer and Bonifay’s own Paisley Howell, the dinner theater features a meal, entertainment, fellowship and an opportunity to help our local children.

Dinner Theater tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple, and these are available at the door, which opens at 5:30PM on September 10, or from any Chipley Kiwanis member.