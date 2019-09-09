Bermes obit

Linda M. Bermes (Cook), age 72, passed away peacefully at Jackson Hospital on September 6, 2019.

Mrs. Bermes was born August 26, 1947 in Jacksonville, FL to Roy and Myrtle Davis Cook. Linda enjoyed genealogy, gardening, historical research, flower arranging, crocheting and sewing, classical music, and baseball. She loved sunflowers, people, cats, and the mountains. She graduated from East High School in Pueblo, CO in 1965, and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. She worked in the engineering and medical coding fields for many years. Linda retired from Oracle Elevator as a dispatcher in 2013. She was a Notary public and mobile Notary Signing Agent for several years. Also, she was previously a member of the Republican Club of Northwest Florida, the James Dean fan club, and several historical and genealogical societies. Linda was a John Denver and St. Lois Cardinals fan and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Cook and Myrtle Davis Cook; one sister, and “Callie”.

She leaves to cherish her memory of her loving husband, Gregory J. Bermes; several half brothers; numerous friends and acquaintances, and “Bobbie”.

Disposition will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements. A private service will be held at a later date.