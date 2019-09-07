Traffic stop results in felony drug arrests

BONIFAY, Fla. – A Friday, September 6 traffic stop led to the arrests of two Bonifay residents for possession of methamphetamine.

The stop was initiated around 8 a.m. on North State Street in Bonifay, where Holmes County deputies made contact with the driver, 34-year-old Norman Paul Russell and his passenger, 23-year-old Lacy D. Adams.

Russell was taken into custody after a license check through dispatch revealed him to have an active Holmes County warrant for child support. A Bonifay Police Department K9 Unit arrived on scene, and a search of the vehicle ensued following the BPD K9 alerting to the presence of narcotics during a free air sniff of the vehicle.

A bottle cap containing methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle’s center console.

Russell and Adams, who was on county probation, were both arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Bonifay Police Department for their assistance in this traffic stop.