Small business monthly workshop set at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a “Starting a Business” workshop, Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m., in Building Z, Room 215, on the Chipola campus.

Participants will learn the basics of business from a professional business consultant. The workshop series is sponsored by the Florida SBDC at UWF in partnership with Chipola College

For information, visit https://sbdc.uwf.edu/. Register online at

https://clients.floridasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=10390140. Contact Dr. David Bouvin at 850-718-2380 or email bouvind@chipola.edu.