Chipola Theatre Showcase is Sept. 12

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Theatre Showcase is Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The Showcase is a night of short skits presented by Chipola theatre majors. This production contains some adult content. Tickets are on sale now and are not included in the ACT Fund Membership.

Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre, who is beginning his 22nd season, says, “It’s like Saturday Night Live on a Thursday night.”

The Showcase is a fundraiser for Chipola theater majors’ educational trip to New York City.

Auditions for “The Miracle Worker” are Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in auditioning for the role of Helen Keller will be auditioned separately before the general casting call, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The show will run Oct. 17-20

This year’s spring musical is none other than the famous tale of Mary Poppins, Feb. 20-23, 2019. Chipola presents Winnie The Pooh, May 14, 2020, as this year’s children’s theatre production.

Theatre fans are invited to join the Applauding Chipola Theatre (ACT) Fund to get the best seats for all shows. ACT offers five levels of membership: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating at all levels. Patrons may join online at www.chipola.edu/theatre, or in person at the Box Office.

Showcase tickets—$10—may be purchased at the CFA Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

For information, call 718-2420, or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.