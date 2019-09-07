Chipola First Responder Day and Career Fair

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a First Responders Day Career and Job Fair, Thursday, Oct. 17.

Representatives from all areas of law enforcement, corrections, fire-fighting and emergency medical services, will be on hand to share career information with the public. Many agencies and institutions are expected to bring equipment and assets to showcase their work.

Chipola instructors will be available to enroll students in Law Enforcement, Corrections, Fire-fighting or EMT/Paramedic programs. Professionals from various career fields will have interactive displays and employment information available.

Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce Development, says, “We’re excited to bring together students and citizens with professionals from the first responder community to share information about careers and training.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chipola Public Service building. Area high school juniors and seniors will be invited to visit the during the morning, with the public invited to attend from 2 to 7 p.m.

For information, contact Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270.