BCF holds semi-annual blood drive

Twice a year faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville board the One Blood “Big Red Bus” to participate in giving blood that could possibly save a life. This year, the campus-wide blood drive was held on August 26, and many members of the BCF family were able to come and contribute throughout the day.

The bus was parked at the edge of the parking lot located next to the Wellness Center on the BCF campus. For most of the day, the bus was filled with people eagerly waiting to give blood.

According to the blood bank representatives, a total of 13 units of blood were collected making the drive a success. Sianna George, Donor Service Specialist and Team Lead from the Marianna Branch, reported on how the drive went stating, “It was so good to see the regulars come out and as always, we love to see familiar faces; but we would love to see some new ones as well!” She went on to share that “For every person who donated today, there’s the possibility to save three lives each! That’s 39 possible lives that were saved thanks to your drive!”

Donors who contributed to the drive also received a free cooler for participating. Taking part in the blood drive is just another way that the BCF family demonstrates their desire to meet the physical needs of the community, in addition to the spiritual needs.

The next blood drive at The Baptist College of Florida will be held September 28, 2019. For more information, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.