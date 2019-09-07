142nd Basic Recruit Class graduates from FHP Training Academy

~ Florida Highway Patrol welcomes 37 new Troopers to the road ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Friday, the 142nd basic recruit class of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) graduated from the FHP Training Academy. These 37 Troopers join the more than 1,900 Troopers who patrol Florida’s roads each day to provide safety and security to residents and visitors.

Members of the 142nd basic recruit class went through 28 weeks of intense physical and classroom training covering topics including defensive tactics, law, vehicle operations, firearms and first aid. While at the FHP Training Academy, recruits also participated in several community service activities, including blood drives and volunteering to help those living with developmental disabilities.

“The sacrifice and commitment these Troopers have made today is truly commendable,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Florida is safer, and our communities are more enriched by the value they bring.”

“I am grateful that these men and women have answered the call to public service for our great state,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “I commend them for their dedication and welcome them into the ranks of the Florida Highway Patrol.”

Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new Troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.

The FHP is currently recruiting. Those looking for an exciting career in law enforcement have endless possibilities within the ranks of the Patrol. From Pensacola to the Florida Keys, FHP allows you to make a career where you call home. Opportunities and openings are statewide. FHP is now hiring for the 145th basic recruit class starting March 2020. To learn more about Florida’s finest, visit www.BeATrooper.com or contact FHP’s Recruitment Office at 850-617-2307. Get connected with the FHP Training Academy via Facebook Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy or Instagram @FHP_Recruiting.