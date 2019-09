First Presbyterian Church of Chipley presents in concert gospel entertainer Ivan Parker on Sunday, September 29, at 6:30 p.m., at the Chipley High School auditorium, 1545 Brickyard Road, Chipley. All proceeds will go to Chipley Presbyterian Church Special Projects Fund. Admission is $10 each. For tickets or more information, contact the church at 850-638-1629 or Barbara at 850-960-1347.

