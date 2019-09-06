Boyett obit

Aubrey Franklin Boyett, age 88, was born on January 26, 1931, in Franklin County. Aubrey went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at Brown Funeral Home Chipley, Florida, at 11:00 AM CST, Saturday, September 7, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in the Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Aubrey is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Johns Boyett; his parents Franklin and Bessie Boyett; son, Jeffrey Boyett; sisters: Eunice Tinker and Myrna Bessing; as well as his granddaughter, Tasha Boyett.

He is survived by his brothers: Howard Boyett (Gloria), Lawrence Duke Boyett (Althea); sister Mattie Luttrel; daughters: Loriece Pack, April Dyal (Gary), Imogene Miles (Steve), Carolyn Barbour (Bill), Sharon Carter; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Brandy Brown, Cody Pack, and Courtney Jimenez, David Smith (Kat) and children Jackson and Ella, Jacque Griffin and children Ashlyn and Kalen, Jennifer McNeill (Brian Hemanes) and children Christopher, Chloe, and Chase, Jason Carter (Jaclyn), Meredith Panjic (Abe) and children Hunter, Caralyn and Gracie; and host of nieces and nephews.

