2019 bay scallop seasons coming to an end in September

Bay scallop seasons in the following regions close on:

11 – Dixie and a portion of Taylor County (includes Dekle Beach, Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee).

16 – Gulf County.

25 – Franklin through northwest Taylor County and Levy through Hernando counties (includes Carrabelle, Lanark, St. Marks, Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa).

For information on bay scallop regulations, including information on future season dates, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops.”

Citizen Science

Done for the day? Help FWC’s scallop researchers by completing an online survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/bayscallops. You will be asked a series of simple questions about where you harvested scallops, how many you collected and how long it took to harvest them. Participants can email BayScallops@MyFWC.com to ask questions or send additional information.

Learn more about long-term abundance trends in the open and closed scalloping areas by visiting MyFWC.com/Research and clicking on “Saltwater,” “Bay Scallops” and “Bay Scallop Season and Abundance Survey.”