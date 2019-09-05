United Way announces 2019 community campaign goal

Goal of $1.6 Million to be Raised, Distributed in Six-County Service Area

PANAMA CITY – The United Way of Northwest Florida kicked off its 2019 Community Campaign Thursday morning with a breakfast at the Florida State University Holley Center. Chairman Elect and 2019 Campaign Chairman Darren Haiman of Nation’s Real Estate announced a campaign goal of $1.6 million.

“We are very excited to be celebrating the kickoff of our 2019 Community Campaign,” Haiman said. “In the true spirit of ‘Moving Forward’, we have established a goal of $1.6 million and by moving forward stronger, better and together, we are confident in achieving this goal.”

The Community Campaign runs until December, 2019. Funds collected during this time will remain in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties and are overseen by local volunteers.

“It has been quite a year for all of us, and quite an experience serving as chairman of the board of directors for the United Way of Northwest Florida,” said current Board Chairman Sharon Hamilton of Encompass Health. “I am especially proud of the way that we have been able to serve the community during this time and we’re excited to see our community ‘Moving Forward.’ ”