NAS Pensacola to host 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. — In commemoration of the events of Sept, 11, 2001, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola will hold a ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard the base at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 11th.

NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer, Capt. Timothy Kinsella Jr. will provide opening remarks for the event, which will include a special tribute from Chief Petty Officer Class 126, the traditional “Two-Bell Ceremony” and the playing of “Taps” performed by the NASP Honor Guard. The public is invited to attend.