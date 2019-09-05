Henderson obit

Hattie Henderson, 87 of Bonifay, Florida died on Monday, September 2, 2019.

She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Born Saturday, January 23, 1932 in Holmes County, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Alex Forehand and the late Annie Cooper Forehand.

Surviving is son, Steve Henderson of Bonifay, FL, and niece, Shelia Skinner of Hartford, AL.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice and their Church Congregation for their support and all of their neighbors, especially Melvin Harris who mowed her yard for them when they couldn’t.

A Memorial service was held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with Ken Leffler officiating with Sims Funeral Home directing.