Desalvo arrested for dealing in stolen property

Officers with the Chipley Police Department received information on September 4 regarding stolen property in a room at the Budget Inn on Highway 90 in Chipley, from a previously reported theft.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the tenant of the room, Erin Desalvo, 24, of Chipley, regarding jewelry he had attempted to pawn. Desalvo indicated that he was presented with the jewelry and asked to pawn it.

Desalvo allowed a search of his room where the stolen items were located along with drug paraphernalia used for smoking methamphetamine.

Desalvo told officers that he was aware that the items were stolen prior to attempting to pawn them.

Desalvo was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the following charges: dealing in stolen property; possession of drug paraphernalia.