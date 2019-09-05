DeFuniak Springs man charged with heroin possession

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. – A welfare check resulted in the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs man Sunday, September 1.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office noticed a subject slumped over the steering wheel of a car parked at a convenience store at 2838 North Highway 81 in Ponce de Leon.

The deputy roused the subject, identified as 23-year-old Tyler T. Newsome, in an effort to check on his well-being. Newsome, who advised he was just tired, complied with the deputy’s request to step out of the vehicle, at which time the vehicle nearly crashed into the store due to Newsome still having the car in drive.

Newsome gave consent for a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of a spoon that contained heroin, another spoon which contained heroin residue, two shell casings that held cotton that also contained heroin residue, a used syringe, and a dismantled pen which Newsome stated was used for smoking heroin.

Newsome was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.