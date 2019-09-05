Chipley Garden Club prepares for Scarecrow Fest

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club held its first meeting of the 2019-20 club year on Wednesday, September 4, at the Washington County Library. After a short welcome by Club President Debbie Mitchell, members got down to business. She announced club membership has grown to 41 regular members and 5 honorary members, including five Washington County Master Gardeners and six Lifetime Florida Federation of Garden Club members. Field trips are being planned for visits to a lavender farm in Bay County, Waste Management, and a local hydroponic gardening operation.

Gweneth Collins, Scarecrow Chair, updated members on the preparations for the ‘Crafty Crows Fest to be held in conjunction with Washington County Historical Society’s Fall Fest on Saturday, September 21, from 10AM-2PM. She announced that all 34 of the club’s scarecrows have been placed around downtown and on the green at the Train Depot. In addition to the scarecrow building contest, there will be free kids crafts, lots of vendors, food and drinks, farmers market, and the museum will be open.

Other business included preparing for the Florida Federation of Garden Club Officers’ Fall Tour which will be held in Chipley in October, purchasing native plants for Falling Waters State Park, youth projects at Kate M. Smith Elementary and participating in the Chipley Christmas Fest.

Lillian Pittman, Yard of the Month Co-Chair, announced the September award was given to the Clarks at 62 Dalton Street.

Glenda Wilson, Wildflower Chair, shared the Golden Rod (which does NOT make you sneeze) and the Little Purple Morning Glory, a beautiful little invasive vine with lovely purple cone shaped flowers.

The theme for 2019-20’s programs is “Beautiful Gardens.” This month Carla Comegys shared a wonderful DVD on Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania and her family’s experiences visiting the gardens over the years. The garden, founded by Pierre S. du Pont, features dazzling floral displays, majestic fountains, a 4-acre conservatory and outdoor gardens covering 1,100 acres.

If you are interesting in learning more about the club or any of its activities, please contact Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.