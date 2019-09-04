Jackson Hospital recognized as a 5-Star Recipient

Jackson Hospital is Nationally Recognized as a 5-Star Recipient for Natural Childbirth Care for 5 Years in a Row!

Marianna, FL – Jackson Hospital received a 5-Star Rating for Natural Childbirth Care based on performance and quality data evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. This 5-star rating indicates that Jackson Hospital’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected for Natural Childbirth Care.

“At Jackson Hospital, we pride ourselves in providing great care to our patients and their families. I congratulate our OB Providers and Maternal Care Team for achieving this high honor,” remarked Jim Platt, CEO.

“Healthgrades recognizes hospitals for providing exceptional care in a variety of cohorts for women’s health, and those that achieve a 5-star rating are focused on delivering high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “As healthcare trends continue to improve and evolve, patients who select a hospital that is a 5-star recipient can feel confident in their decision when it comes to women’s care.”

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance, Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 15 states for years 2015 through 2017. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not. For example:

● From 2015 through 2017, patients having Natural Childbirth Care in hospitals rated 5-stars have, on average, a 43.5% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated1-star[1].

Jackson Hospital has been offering Obstetric Services since 1942. Over 32,198 babies have been delivered at Jackson Hospital. Jackson Hospital is 1 of 500 US Hospitals designated as Baby-Friendly and also the first hospital in the region selected by March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists for an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. Jackson Hospital has also been named Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care, which is a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program.

Jackson Hospital OB Providers are Orlando Muniz, MD, FACOG, Anthony Dorbu, MD, FACOG, Jordan Miles, CNM, Michelle Baber, APRN, and Jacquelyn Bard, APRN. Their practice, Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties OB/GYN, is located in the Hudnall Medical Building at 4230 Hospital Drive, Suite 209. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 850.526.6711.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital is an award-winning facility located in Northwest Florida. The Hospital’s 425 care professionals complement the 30+ Active Medical Staff who live and practice in Marianna. Jackson Hospital is proud of its recognition of the FHA Award of Significance in Reducing Harm Across the Board. Jackson Hospital is an iVantage Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. The hospital was named in The Joint Commission’s 2015 annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,” for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Surgical Care, Immunization, and Perinatal Care. The March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognize Jackson Hospital as the first hospital in Florida’s panhandle for achieving an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. The hospital was designated by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care designation, a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program and awarded Baby Friendly distinction.