Huffman obit

Sgt. Varanda Lucarious Jones Huffman of Stafford, Virginia and formerly of Jacob City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Stafford, Virginia.

Sgt. Huffman was born on November 16, 1967 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida to Pensula “Pennie” Jones Stewart and Louis Shack.

She attended grade school at Cottondale, Florida until her teens. Being military, her family relocated to Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. They later were reassigned to Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma; here she graduated high school in 1985. After high school she attended the University of Oklahoma.

Being inspired by her fathers’ loyalty to serve his country in the United States Air Force, she too felt the desire and joined. Varanda served her country from 1987 until 1991, and received an honorable discharge. She was an Air Traffic Control Operator at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. She was awarded numerous citations including an early promotion to E-4; Air Traffic Controller of the Year (1990)-for the entire Air Training Command.

Sgt. Huffman continued her education and received her Bachelor Degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1992. In 2001, she was ordained as a minister at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora, Colorado. She was employed in various capacities with the Federal Aviation Administration since May of 2001. Her last duty was Management and Program Assistant in the Flight Standards Office of Flight Technologies in Washington, D.C.

Sgt. Huffman leaves cherished memories to her son, Brandon Huffman of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; daughters: Alexis Huffman, Reston, Virginia and Kendra Huffman, Las Vegas, Nevada; a special and caring husband, Bryon Huffman, Tampa, Florida; loving mother and father: Pensula “Pennie” Stewart (Framan), Lynn Haven, Florida and Louis Shack (Yvonne), Upper Marlboro, Maryland; four sisters: Raven Stewart, Lynn Haven, Florida, LaJuanta Shack, Landria Shack and Lenesha Shack all of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; aunts and uncles: Mary White (Robert), Cottondale, Florida, Addie Sue Pyles (James), Jacob City, Florida, Carolyn Holmes (Harold), Newport News, Virginia, Marion Jones, Cottondale, Florida, Karen Ming, Germany, Helen Ming, Marianna, Florida, Lynda Ming, Arizona, Mattie McCallister (Reverend Arlester), Marianna, Florida, Dannie Jones (Keta), Leesville, Louisiana, Theodore Ming, Marianna, Florida, Norris Ming (Anna), Clarksville, Tennessee, William Ming (Denise), Byron, Georgia and Isaac Ming, Marianna, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

A life celebration will commence, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 AM, from the sanctuary of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1935 Jacob Main Street, Jacob City, Florida.

Sgt. Huffman will be laid to rest in the church cemetery, with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.