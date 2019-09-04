Tuesday, September 17, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley.

With the holidays approaching, it’s not too early to begin making your gift list. Join us to learn how to make unique homemade gifts from the kitchen. Registration fee is $5 and includes samples and materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

