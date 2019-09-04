Corbin obit

Louise Pippin Corbin, age 92, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1926 to the late James and Georgia (Goddin) Pippin in Washington County, FL.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, LV Corbin; one son, Wilburn Corbin; two brothers: Odell Pippin and Quincy Pippin; five sisters: Cristelle Sapp, Becky Sapp, Katie Carter, Mae Carol, Ida Riley; two grandchildren: Regina Caruthers and Russell Caruthers.

Survivors include son, Charles Wilton Corbin of Chipley; daughters: Bertha Faye Corbin of Chipley, Barbara Gibson of Chipley, Katherine Riley of Lynn Haven; five grandchildren: eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and one special niece, Wanda Finch.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 P.M. with the service to follow. Interment will be held at Rock Hill Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be sent to the Long Term Care Facility at Northwest Florida Community Hospital (Activity Fund), 1360 Brickyard Road, Chipley, FL 32428.

