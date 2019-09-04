City notices

The Chipley City Council will hold a special meeting, tentative millage and budget hearing, on Tuesday, September 10, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The City Council’s regular monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, September 10, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The City Council will hold workshop on Thursday, September 5, at 5 p.m.

The City Council will hold a budget workshop on Thursday, September 5, at 6 p.m., and on Monday, September 9, at 3 p.m.

The City Council will hold a special meeting, final millage and budget hearing, on Thursday, September 26, at 5:05 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.