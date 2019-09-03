Works obit

Mrs. Argertha Cotton Works, age 85, of Caryville, formerly of DeFuniak Springs, transitioned on August 30 in Tallahassee.

She was affectionately known as “Gert”, and was born May 27, 1934. She was the fourth child born to Robert Cotton, Sr. and Rosa Lee Guice Cotton in Clayton, Alabama. Her family relocated to DeFuniak Springs in the 40’s.

Argertha was raised in a Christian and loving home. She was educated at Tivoli High School graduating with the class of 1952. Upon graduating she married Mr. Willie James Pace. To this union six children were born; one preceded her in death, Roxanne Pace Hartsfield.

She was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Caryville.

She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Ransom Works, Caryville; children: Patricia Lee (Fred), DeFuniak Springs, Debra Pace Mitchell (Treamine), Tallahassee, Charles Pace, Woodbridge, Virginia, Ben Pace (Sheila), Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Dwunnda Pace, Tallahassee; five stepchildren: Cleveland Works, Clementine Howard (Elder Tony), Cheryl Peterson, Almeanus Works and Darrel Works (Barbara); and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, September 6, in the sanctuary of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 816 Saint Mary Road in Caryville.

She will lie in repose from 10:00 AM until service time of 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, from the sanctuary of Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 416 Railroad Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Mrs. Works will be laid to rest in the Magnolia Cemetery in DeFuniak Springs.