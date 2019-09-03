Open auditions for “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for the musical, Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn on Monday & Tuesday, September 16 & 17. The auditions will be held at 6pm nightly at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn will be directed by Kevin Russell with Dianna Floyd serving as Music Director, Tiffani Wolfe serving as Choreographer, Rachel Webb serving as Soloist Coach, and Kim Knight serving as Stage Manager. Community members are encouraged to audition to fill various roles. Audition packets are available now at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, the Spanish Trail Playhouse Facebook page, or at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office. No acting, singing, or dancing experience is necessary to audition!

Mark Twain’s timeless classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming, bringing to life your favorite characters from the novel-the Widow Douglas and her stern sister, Miss Watson; the uproarious King and Duke, who may or may not be as harmless as they seem; Huck’s partner in crime, Tom Sawyer, and their rowdy gang of pals; Huck’s drunken father, the sinister Pap Finn; the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes and her trusting family. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana.

Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, with music and lyrics by Roger Miller, book by William Hauptman, and based on the novel by Mark Twain is produced by special arrangement with R&H Theatrical. Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn will take the stage for two weekends, November 8-10, and November 15-17, and will mark the final production of Season 12.

To inquire about a certain role or any other question pertaining to the production of Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, please visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business office at 850-638-9113.