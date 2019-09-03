Gas price update

Florida gas prices have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.43/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 35.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.23/g today while the most expensive is $3.14/g, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.61/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.38/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.56/g today. The national average is down 14.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 26.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

September 3, 2017: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

September 3, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 3, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

September 3, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

September 3, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

September 3, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

September 3, 2011: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

September 3, 2010: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 3, 2009: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

“With last week’s decline in the national average, the tally now stands at seven straight weeks of decline, and heading into the fall, its nearly guaranteed that gas prices will continue to fall as we switch back to cheaper winter gasoline and demand plummets, especially as Hurricane Dorian shuts down the Southeast,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While a China/U.S. trade deal could undermine the normal seasonal decline in prices that we anticipate, it’s still nearly guaranteed that average gas prices in nearly every state will stand lower on Thanksgiving and Christmas versus where we stand today. With the changeover to winter gasoline just two weeks away for a bulk of the country, we believe there will be additional drops in gas prices ahead. For those concerned about pricing impacts from Hurricane Dorian, we remind motorists that not all hurricanes impact prices- in fact few truly leave a mark- the last being Hurricane Harvey in 2017 which impressively, knocked out an third of all U.S. refining capacity. The number of refineries seeing such impacts for Dorian will likely be zero, and that makes all the difference. GasBuddy’s app also continues to track where motorists can find gas in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina with Dorian bearing down.”