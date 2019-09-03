Dykes obit

James Everett (Dub) Dykes, 81, of Marianna, Florida passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home. He was born April 17, 1938 to Albert and Marie Dykes.

James was a life-long resident of Marianna, where he worked in the automobile business for over 40 years. Following his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Jackson County School System for 13 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many leadership capacities. James loves spending time with his family and golfing with family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert Dykes and Alma Marie Dykes; brother, Billy Dykes, and his wife, Jackie Dykes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janis Kay Dykes, and his children, Deeanna Golden (Alan); Shauna Mills (Donnie); Treva MCroan (Randy); Lexanne Bozeman; Evan Dykes (Maryann­); 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Mark Sims presiding. Interment will follow at Sink Creek Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.