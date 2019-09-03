Dickens obit

Roger Dale Dickens, 70, of Bascom, FL passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan.

Mr. Dickens was born August 31, 1948 to the late Joe and Velma Skipper Dickens. He was a United States veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was a Psychiatric Aide for the State of Florida for many years. He enjoyed fishing and loved his family very much.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wayne Dickens; nephew, John David Johnson and two brothers in law, John Johnson and Dempsy Sowell.

Survivors include his brothers, Jimmy Dickens (Mary), of Bascom and James Dickens, of Malone; five sisters, Jeanette Sowell, of Bascom, Joann Johnson, of Bascom, Janas Jolly (Aaron) of Marianna, Minnie Reeves (Warren), of Chipley, Nina Basford (Bob), of Greenwood; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna with Reverend John Lawrence officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.