Conner and Orr to speak in chapel

Another exciting week is planned in the R. G. Lee Chapel as two Baptist College of Florida (BCF) alumni Craig Conner, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church Panama City, and Mike Orr, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church Chipley, open the word and share from their hearts. Conner will be preaching in chapel September 9, and Orr will be preaching September 10-11. Solid men of God, leaders in the convention and communities where they serve, and committed to reaching the lost for Jesus Christ. Both men are favorites among the faculty, staff, and student body.

Campus visitors are always quick to notice the beautiful construction located directly behind the R. G. Lee Chapel, the Conner Chapel. The sweet prayer chapel was dedicated last year in honor of Craig Conner who has always been a prayer warrior. Under his leadership, the FBC Panama City financed and built the prayer chapel and continue to provide prayer support and financial support to BCF students. The Connor Chapel provides a place where students can go and pray any time of the day or night. Connor has faithfully served as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Panama City since 1988 where his weekly sermons are broadcast thru regional television stations and worldwide through the internet. Conner has authored three books, Principles for Powerful Living, Humiliation to Exaltation, and The Lions in Daniel’s Den.

Two-time BCF graduate, Mike Orr has served as the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Chipley, Fla., since 2000. Currently serving as the President of the State Board of Missions for the Florida Baptist Convention, Orr has consistently provided solid leadership within the state and national convention. Championing a lifestyle of evangelism and missions, Orr has led his church in giving and going for almost 20 years, faithfully serving wherever the Lord leads. Gifted speaker and always, without exception preaches the Word.

Please join us for chapel September 9-11 at 10:00 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel. For more information on the upcoming chapel speakers at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.