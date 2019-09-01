Jordan obit

Wilky O. Jordan, age 68 of Groveland, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019.

Wilky was born on May 15, 1951 in Cottondale, Florida to Harold and Etta Adams Jordan. He was employed by the State of Florida where he worked as the District Concrete Engineer. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Wanda Jordan of Groveland, Florida; two daughters: Angela Geisner (David) of Clermont, Florida, Amanda Baker (Josh) of St. Johns, Florida; one brother: James Jordan (Carolyn) of Graceville, Florida; one sister: Luvenia Jordan Patterson (Thomas) of Lake Butler, Florida; seven grandchildren: Kaelyn, Breanna, Macie, Joshua Jr., Benjamin, Nathan, and Andrew.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Monday, September 2, 2019 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida with Rev. Johnny Howell and Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.