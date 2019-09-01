Compton inducted into Dixie Boys Baseball Hall of Fame

Coach Andy Compton of Chipley was recently inducted into the Dixie Boys Baseball Hall of Fame.

Compton, along with Chipley High School, has hosted two Dixie Pre-Majors World Series Tournaments in Chipley, has hosted many state championships, and has worked as assistant coach and head coach of Dixie National Baseball teams.

As a high school and summer baseball coach, Compton has maintained a lifelong commitment of service to young adults through the game of baseball, and has impacted many lives.

“It is a privilege to recognize you as a member of our Dixie Boys Baseball Hall of Fame,” stated J. Sandy Jones, commissioner of Dixie Boys Baseball in Dothan, Alabama, when making the presentation in July.

“We have always known, understood and appreciated the effort that Andy has expended in his work with boys baseball,” said Compton’s wife and biggest fan Martha. “This award is the culmination of all that dedication, and we are proud of him beyond words.”

Compton teaches and coaches at Chipley High School, and intends to continue doing just that until he retires.