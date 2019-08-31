Thomas obit

Kenneth Fornie Thomas, age 62, passed from this life Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Haverty Grace, Maryland on September 22, 1956 to Fornie Milton and Mildred Katherine (Thompson) Thomas.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife: Rita Carter Thomas; four sons: Kenneth John Thomas, Brandon Fornie Thomas, Brett Allen Thomas, and Bradley Robert Thomas; three sisters: Katherine Elizabeth Martin, Mary Thomas Gray and Evelyn Thomas; and 11 grandchildren.

Memorialization will follow by cremation.