Starting a business workshop

The Florida SBDC at UWF is excited to announce upcoming workshops in partnership with Chipola College! Workshops and presentations are put on by either our certified business professionals or outside industry professionals.

The next workshop is Wednesday, September 25th, from 1-4 PM. You will learn the basics of business from one of our professional business consultants located in the Panama City area.

You won’t want to miss this, but if you do don’t worry! You can find a full list of our upcoming workshops on our website at: https://sbdc.uwf.edu/.

When & Where:

September 25th – 1-4 PM

Chipola College Literature & Language Building Z, Room 215

Register Online At:

https://clients.floridasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=10390140