Bighem-Moore earns doctorate

Latresha Bighem-Moore earned a doctorate degree in Higher and Post-Secondary Education from National Louis University (Chicago, IL.) during their June 2019 Commencement exercises. Dr. Moore graduated summa cum laude with a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.99.

A native of Jackson County, Moore is the daughter of James and Lucy Bighem and is happily married to Cory Moore of St. Petersburg, Florida. She graduated from Graceville High School and is an alumnus of Chipola College, Troy State, and the University of South Florida respectively.

Dr. Moore is currently employed by Chipola College as an Assistant Professor within the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department. Dr. Moore plans to further her research in higher education with a primary focus on student retention and student success in rural community colleges.