WFEC prepares for Hurricane Dorian

WFEC’s employees have been placed on storm alert, and the emergency response plan has been activated in anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Dorian, which continues its track across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. WFEC staff met yesterday and this morning for hurricane preparedness meetings. We’re making plans and are prepared to handle any impacts from the storm in our area. The latest track looks like we may be spared the brunt of the storm but we stand ready if needed.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 along the eastern coast of Florida sometime late Monday or early Tuesday morning. WFEC will monitor its progress and make necessary provisions to ensure its crews are prepared to safely respond to power outages if they occur.

“While there are many uncertainties surrounding this system, WFEC is diligent in our efforts to prepare for the worst while hoping for the best,” said Ty Peel, WFEC Executive Vice President & CEO. “We are working to minimize the impact to our members.”

Peel reminds the public that, in the event of outages, crews will begin making system repairs as soon as safely possible. He also warns members to be mindful of their surroundings and to take safety precautions in the storm’s aftermath.

“Always treat downed power lines as though they are energized,” Peel said. “Report downed power lines, damaged poles and other electrical system emergencies to your local electric distribution system.”

Peel also urges members to take these steps to prepare for extended power outages:

· Stock up on non-perishable food items.

· Have at least 1 gallon of water per person per day for 3 to 7 days (or more).

· Assemble a first-aid kit, complete with prescription medication.

· Have a battery-operated radio (with extra batteries).

· Have a battery-powered lantern or flashlight (with extra batteries).

· Have cash on hand (including small bills).

· Fully charge cell phone batteries, and have a conventional (not cordless) telephone in the home.

· Fill vehicle(s)’ gas tank(s).

· Seal important documents inside a waterproof container.

· Infant supplies – diapers, wipes, formula, juices and medications.

· Always follow all the manufacturer’s instructions and safety recommendations when operating a stand by generator.

For more information, visit www.westflorida.coop or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/wfeca).