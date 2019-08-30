Parrish obit

Anthony G. Parrish, age 63, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his home in Vernon, FL, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 17, 1956, in Holmes County, FL, to the late Quinton Parrish and Vonciel Hendrix.

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Norman Parrish, and Daniel Jack Parrish; and his sister, Marjorie Cooper.

He is survived by his wife, Melody Parrish; his son, Linley Parrish and wife Melissa; daughter, Amanda Parrish; brothers: Charles Parrish, and David Parrish; his sisters: Barbra Snodgrass, Margrete French, Brenda McDaniel, and Janice Skinner; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August, 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church located in Vernon, FL. Officiating the service is Reverend Buford Williams. The visitation will take place Friday, August 30, 2019, from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, FL. The family has entrusted Brown Funeral Home with all arrangements.

