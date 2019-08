In view of the upcoming holiday weekend and realizing the unpredictability of tropical systems, the Washington County Board of Commissioners, by consensus, has declared a Local State of Emergency effective Friday at 12PM on August 30, 2019.

Although the official track of Hurricane Dorian is less threatening to our area at this time, residents are urged to remain informed of changes to the storm’s track through reliable media sources and have your emergency kits and evacuation plans ready.